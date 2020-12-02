https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/dr-scott-atlas-has-publicly-shared-his-resignation-letter

Dr. Scott Atlas, an adviser to President Trump on the COVID-19 pandemic, is departing from his position and shared his resignation letter on Monday.

Atlas, as a special government employee, had a 130-day detail that expires this week, according to reports.

“I am writing to resign from my position as Special Advisor to the President of the United States,” Atlas said in the letter to President Trump dated Dec. 1. “I thank you for the honor and privilege to serve on behalf of the American people since August, during these difficult months for our nation,” he wrote.

Atlas was frequently criticized for his position that lockdowns are “extremely harmful” to Americans.

“As you know, I always relied on the latest science and evidence, without any political consideration or influence,” he said in the letter. “As time went on, like all scientists and health policy scholars, I learned new information and synthesized the latest data from around the world, all in an effort to provide you with the best information to serve the greater public good. But, perhaps more than anything, my advice was always focused on minimizing all the harms from both the pandemic and the structural policies themselves, especially to the working class and poor.”

So far there have been more than 13.5 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and more than 267,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

