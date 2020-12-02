https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/12/02/either-the-fear-mongering-will-persist-or-dementia-has-destroyed-joe-bidens-ability-to-do-simple-math-n288349
About The Author
Related Posts
New York Times Pretends Trump Is Hitler Again
December 1, 2020
Watch: Heartwarming Video Shows a Father Teaching His Son Boxing, and It's All Thanks to Pres. Trump
December 2, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy