A federal appeals court said Wednesday it will expedite a case brought by high profile attorney Sidney Powell in her suit against Georgia election officials.

On Sunday, a judge filed an order preventing election officials in Georgia from wiping or otherwise resetting the Dominion Voting Systems machines in several counties. However, Powell was looking for a statewide order, prompting her to seek an emergency appeal from the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, in Atlanta.

On Tuesday, the court granted the emergency appeal and set deadlines for briefs and responses from the plaintiffs and defendants for the next few days.

On Wednesday evening, the Democratic Party of Georgia filed an emergency request, asking to be allowed to participate in the appeal. The party is being represented by Perkins-Coie, a Washington, D.C., firm with longstanding ties to Democratic politicians and causes.

Powell is representing a handful of voters who are arguing that there was a plot to alter the Georgia vote count, ensuring a Joe Biden victory in the state. Powell is attempting to have outside experts examine the Dominion Voting Systems machines used for the process.

