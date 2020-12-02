https://www.theblaze.com/news/brad-parscale-breaks-silence-arrest

Brad Parscale, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, has broken his silence on his shocking arrest.

What’s a brief history?

Authorities took Parscale into custody in September after he reportedly threatened suicide.

Police showed up at Parscale’s home and engaged in a two-hour standoff. It ended when a SWAT team officer tackled Parscale and transported him to a local hospital, where he was reportedly placed on a psychiatric hold.

The takedown was caught on body camera footage and was widely viewed at the time. In additional footage, Parscale can be seen sitting up in the back of a squad car while complaining about his wife, who accused him of domestic violence at the time — a claim she later recanted.

Parscale was removed from the Trump campaign manager post in July. He continued working with the campaign in a digital capacity.

What are the details?

In a Tuesday interview with Fox News‘ Martha MacCallum, Parscale said that he and his wife were going through an incredibly difficult time during the weeks leading up to his September arrest.

“I got to a bad place,” he admitted. “My wife was worried about me. And she helped. And she was there every day by my side, and I love her for it.”

He told MacCallum that he and his wife are working through their issues and are laser-focused on repairing their relationship.

“My family is in a great place,” he said. “We went through [a] very stressful time for five years. We lost two children during the [2016] election, we buried. We were completely attacked by the left, the right, the media.”

Parscale explained that he and his wife “are in a much better place now” and have “never been happier.”

“I’m just glad I moved on, and I tried my best for the American people,” he added.

He added that the stress he endured while working with the Trump campaign was immeasurable.

“The stress — this is the last piece of it — to have history remember it as it was accurately,” the former campaign manager explained. “I appreciate telling the American people that, because I love my wife, she loves me. She was the first one right there afterward and she will be the last one I will ever see.”

What else?

Elsewhere during the interview, Parscale told MacCallum that he was not in touch with Trump following the incident.

“It is pretty hurtful, but it’s probably just as much my fault as it is his,” he said. “I love that family. And I gave every inch of my life to him. Every inch.”

In a final message to the president, Parscale said that he’d tell Trump, “Don’t give up. The country needs you.”

