The Environmental Protection Agency today expanded its social media reach by joining the so-called Twitter alternative site Parler, among the first in government to get on board.

What’s more, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler also joined.

His and the EPA’s first “parlays” opened with a bang, laying out department achievements under President Trump and Wheeler’s leadership as the agency created by former President Richard Nixon turns 50.

“Proud to make my Parler debut today, as EPA celebrates its 50th anniversary this week, and share the great news on our continued environmental progress under President Trump. It is an honor to serve as EPA’s 15th Administrator, to celebrate this extraordinary milestone for our agency, and to be able to look forward to even greater success in the next 50 years,” said Wheeler on his account.

The EPA account said, “Today EPA celebrates its 50th anniversary!”

Conservatives have viewed Parler as a safe zone because the site advocates “free speech,” and it has been endorsed by some right-leaning media giants such as Mark Levin. It also won a big endorsement when Dan Bongino became a key investor, giving it street cred and greatly expanding its reach.

Bongino, who also has a popular podcast and is a regular TV commentator, welcomed EPA to the fast-growing Parler.

He told us, “We’re extremely honored to have government agencies embrace the free flow of information by posting critical communications on platforms wholly committed to both free speech, and the free and fair flow of ideas.”

It appears that a few other federal agencies have joined Parler, though they are not stamped with the official “badge.” Some, like the Pentagon, are affiliates that allow Parler to pull in articles from their website.

Many popular conservative sites, including the Bongino Report and Citizen Free Press, are also on board, as are many Republican political figures, including Ivanka Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs.

Ever since Twitter started to censor conservatives, especially Trump and his campaign, many notable Republicans have joined the site, a handful abandoning their Twitter accounts.

After Election Day, the site also saw a big surge in new members.

In newly posted guidelines, Parler promised to be mostly hands off: “We prefer to leave decisions about what is seen and who is heard to each individual. In no case will Parler decide what will content be removed or filtered, or whose account will be removed, on the basis of the opinion expressed within the content at issue. Parler’s policies are, to use a well-known concept in First Amendment law, viewpoint-neutral.”