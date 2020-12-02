https://www.oann.com/european-shares-dip-uk-vaccine-approval-limits-losses-on-ftse-100/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=european-shares-dip-uk-vaccine-approval-limits-losses-on-ftse-100

(Reuters) – European shares slipped on Wednesday as investors took stock following a near 14% rally last month, while shares in BioNTech surged after UK became the first country to approve its COVID-19 vaccine developed with Pfizer.

London’s blue-chip index outperformed regional peers, losing just 0.1% after Britain said the vaccine will be rolled out from next week.

BioNtech’s Frankfurt-listed shares jumped 8.4%, while Germany’s benchmark DAX index fell 0.5% despite data showing a higher-than-expected rebound in retail sales in Europe’s largest economy in October.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.4% with oil stocks leading declines, as crude prices were hit by a surprise build up in oil inventories in the U.S. and as OPEC and its allies left markets in limbo about production in January. [O/R]

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

