https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-dec-1-election-raffles-exposed_3601384.html

After several weeks of investigating, we have uncovered a cash-for-votes scheme that was being played out across multiple states.

In Facebook posts that have now been deleted, The Nevada Native Vote Project put up photos—on Election Day—of smiling voters holding up $25 gift cards after handing over their ballots.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook