The nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has been given a “Lifetime Achievement Award” for his work fighting the global HIV/AIDS crisis.

In a virtual ceremony hosted by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition on Tuesday — World AIDS Day — superstar singer Elton John presented the award to Fauci, an immunologist who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“There are very few people on this planet who have dedicated themselves to a lifetime of service to save millions of lives like Dr. Fauci,” John said, CNN reported.

“His unwavering commitment to public health and innovation has transformed the approach to HIV. And it is his leadership and persistence that will ultimately help us overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Fauci was the National Institutes of Health’s AIDS coordinator and later became the first director of the NIH’s Office of AIDS Research, a position he held from 1988 to 1994, CNN reported.

In a video, Fauci recalled the devastating early years of the HIV/AIDS crisis in the United States.

“It’s something that just stuck with me, of how that feels when you have people that you want to save that you can’t,” he said, CNN reported.

Fauci also aided in the creation of President George W. Bush’s President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief in 2003, which helped to save many lives of people with HIV/AIDS, CNN reported.

“The impact is extraordinary and it’s the gift that keeps giving,” Fauci said of the program, CNN reported. “It created a system that you can actually deliver the kind of care, prevention and treatment in a region and in a system that most people blew off as being impossible.”

Fauci, a prominent member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said there’s much work ahead to combat AIDS.

“When COVID essentially becomes the rearview mirror, HIV is still going to be there,” Fauci said, CNN reported. “And that’s the thing that we have to do. We have to keep our eye on that and never let that — the end game of ending this is, to me, we’re going to get there, and we’re going to get there while I’m still around, I can tell you.”

