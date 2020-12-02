http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/stdM3QQ_WLU/

Border Patrol agents in South Texas arrested four previously deported sex offenders after they illegally re-entered the U.S. from Mexico.

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a pair of previously deported sex offenders after they illegally crossed the Mexico border into Texas near Eagle Pass, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials.

Eagle Pass Station agents arrested a Guatemalan man later identified as 53-year-old Baudillo Rojas-Ortega after he illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico over the weekend. During processing, agents found a 2007 conviction on a charge of Sexual Assault by a Relative. The court sentenced the man to 307 days in prison. Immigration officers removed him to Guatemala in January 2011.

Eagle Pass South Station agents arrested a Mexican man later identified as 30-year-old Ramiro Castanon-Arredondo for illegally entering the U.S. During a biometric background investigation, agents discovered a December 2015 conviction for Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact. Immigration officers removed him to Mexico in August 2018 after he served a 16-month prison term.

Elsewhere on the Texas-Mexico border, Laredo Sector agents apprehended a group of eight migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico on November 27. Agents identified one of the migrants as 36-year-old Oscar Melgoza-Barajas, a Mexican national. A biometric background investigation led to the discovery of a 2004 conviction by a Chicago, Illinois, court for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a child under 13, Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials reported. Immigration officers deported him to Mexico following the completion of a six-year, six-month prison sentence.

One day earlier, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents assigned to the Brownsville Station apprehended another group of eight migrants who illegally crossed the border. An additional man fled to avoid arrest, but agents eventually found him. During processing, agents identified that individual as 40-year-old Victor Sanchez-Garrido, a Mexican national. A search of his criminal history uncovered a 2009 conviction in a Texas court for Indecency with a Child, Sexual Contact following an arrest by the Alamo Police Department, officials stated. The court sentenced the Mexican man to spend two years in state prison. Immigration officers removed him following the completion of his sentence.

All four of the previously deported sex offenders now face new federal charges for illegal re-entry after removal. If convicted, each could be sentenced to up to 20 years in federal prison.

The remaining migrants were processed under current CBP protocols.

