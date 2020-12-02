https://conservativeus.com/video-computer-hardware-was-allegedly-loaded-into-a-truck-earlier-today-at-gwinnett-county-elections-and-voting-center-truck-rumored-to-belong-to-a-digital-data-shredding-company/

Dominion has been named in numerous election fraud theories – many with little or no evidence to back them – has taken aim at comments from one of its biggest detractors.

Dominion Voting Systems, which maintains voting machines in Georgia and other states, laid out a long list of claims by attorney Sidney Powell which it said are false.

However, neither Dominion nor Sidney Powell gets to decide what is false and who tells the truth.

Today another allegation and video surfaced.

The video allegedly shows computer hardware was loaded into a truck at Gwinnett County Elections and Voting center.

Truck rumored to belong to a digital data shredding company.

Video below:

Source: @SgtMal pic.twitter.com/bsW2I3KyYy — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 2, 2020

They took a screenshot from the truck which belongs to Premier Surplus Electronics Recycling:

Screenshot of the full truck. It’s Premier Surplus Electronic Recycling pic.twitter.com/Sly2bm83K4 — Shannon Hooper (@ShannonHooper) December 2, 2020

Premier Surplus, INC. is a company that works with “data destruction.”

Stephanie and Phillip Kennedy out of Dawsonville, GA own the company.

We still can’t confirm the validity of the video but rumors online say that it could be used as evidence in court as video technicians are working to confirm the validity of the video!

If this video proved to be real then they are disobeying a court order!

A judge assigned to a Republican-led lawsuit alleging widespread fraud in the presidential election in Georgia issued an order late Sunday night blocking plans to wipe or reset Dominion voting machines.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten Sr. revealed in his four-page directive that he held a hearing via Zoom Sunday evening on the suit — one of two cases filed in federal courts last week by Sidney Powell.

The hearing was not announced on the court’s docket and appears not to have been open to the press or public. It seems to have focused on claims that the election results in numerous states were wildly inaccurate due to the use of machines from a leading vendor of voting equipment — Dominion Election Systems.

Powell has alleged, that the firm’s foreign ties allowed hostile governments to meddle in the U.S. election and attacked both Democratic and Republican U.S. officials.

Via Attorney Linn Wood: “Defendants are ordered to maintain the statue quo & are temporarily enjoined from wiping or resetting any voting machines in the State of Georgia until further order of the Court.”

Emergency Order just entered by Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr.: “Defendants are ordered to maintain the statue quo & are temporarily enjoined from wiping or resetting any voting machines in the State of Georgia until further order of the Court.” Stop the steal NOW @BrianKempGA. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 29, 2020

Later in the day, Judge Timothy Batten Sr. reversed the order based on Defendants’ claim that GA Counties control voting machines.

What??? Judge reversed order based on Defendants’ claim that GA Counties control voting machines. Machines are owned by State & @GaSecofState administers state laws on elections. Why are GA officials determined to wipe these machines clean be resetting them? https://t.co/Oq0edTGfsl — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 29, 2020

At 10:10 PM on Sunday night Judge Timothy Batten again issued a temporary restraining order for 10 days against the destruction of evidence.

The restraining order applies to Dominion voting machines in Cobb and Gwinett counties, which favored President-elect Joe Biden, as well as smaller Cherokee County, which favored Trump.

