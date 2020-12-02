https://www.dailywire.com/news/george-clooney-racism-is-americas-great-original-sin

In 2015, the actor said he may very well quit acting to pursue social justice, though he did not follow-through on that.

“I’ve been asked that for almost 20 years now and the answer is just no,” Clooney said on the prospect of running for office. “Who would ever want to live like that? I’m friends with a lot of those guys and I just think it’s hell.”

Most recently, George Clooney expressed outrage over the Kentucky Attorney General’s decision to not indict officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

“The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions,” Clooney said. “Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death in her bed by 3 white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death. I know the community. I know the commonwealth. And I was taught in the schools and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong.”

