Two committees in the Georgia State Senate, the Senate Government Oversight Committee and the Georgia Senate Committee on Judiciary, announced they will hold back-to-back hearings on elections processes on Thursday.

This is the fourth state to hold livestreaming election-related hearings.

The Senate says the purpose is “to evaluate the election process to ensure the integrity of Georgia’s voting process.”

Georgia is in the midst of conducting a machine recount of votes for the 2020 presidential election.

The deadline is midnight Wednesday. One Peach State county in particular was running behind.

Brad Raffensperger, the Republican secretary of state in Georgia, mentioned staffing shortages on the county’s recount on Tuesday. He said Fulton County had “cut corners” during the state’s second recount.

Previously, the state completed a hand audit of results, ordered by Raffensperger.

Raffensperger said a Fulton County employee “made several compounding errors.”

He said “the biggest one” was backing up the election project “on the server itself instead of on an external backup.”

He appeared to be referring to the Dominion Voting Systems server that crashed over the weekend, leading to a new Dominion server being flown in.

