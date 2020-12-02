https://www.theepochtimes.com/georgia-senate-committees-to-hold-hearings-on-elections-processes_3601388.html

Two committees in the Georgia State Senate announced that they will hold back-to-back hearings on elections processes on Dec. 3.

The Senate Government Oversight Committee and the Georgia Senate Committee on Judiciary said the hearings would take place at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. respectively and would be live-streamed.

Georgia will be the fourth state to hold election-related hearings on the heels of a disputed presidential contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan held similar forums in preceding days.

Attorneys with the Trump campaign testified at the hearings in Pennsylvania and Arizona. The hearings featured a long list of witnesses who alleged electoral fraud.

Both of the Georgia Senate hearings were convened entirely by Republican lawmakers. The purpose of both hearings is “to take testimony of elections improprieties and to evaluate the election process to ensure the integrity of Georgia’s voting process,” according to a press release from the legislators.

The lawmakers announced the hearings as the Peach State was conducting a machine recount of the 2020 presidential election. The state’s top election official said Tuesday that Georgia “cut corners” during the second recount of the Nov. 3 election.

“Us and our office, and I think the rest of the state, is getting a little tired of always having to wait on Fulton County and always having to put up with their dysfunction,” Brad Raffensperger said during a press conference. “They can still make it by our midnight Wednesday deadline, but they seem to want to make it a dramatic finish.”

Fulton County Board of Commissioners Robb Pitts disputed Raffensperger’s claim adding that Fulton County did not engage in any election-related “hanky panky.”

President Trump has not conceded the election as his attorneys and allies are litigating election challenges in six states. In Georgia, attorney Sidney Powell filed a lawsuit last week alleging a sweeping fraud scheme, including the abuse of voting software to manipulate vote tallies.

