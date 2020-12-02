https://www.dailywire.com/news/georgia-voter-group-founded-by-stacey-abrams-under-investigation-for-registering-out-of-state-dead-voters

Stacey Abrams’ voter registration group, The New Georgia Project, is one of three such organizations now under investigation by the Georgia Secretary of State amid concerns that certain voting rights groups were “seeking to ‘aggressively’ register ‘ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters’ before the state’s Jan. 5 Senate runoff election,” according to Fox News.

Abrams’ group, as well as America Votes and Vote Forward, are largely credited with putting Georgia in play for Democrats in the 2020 presidential election. Abrams even recently credited her own efforts to register Georgia voters and fight what she termed “voter suppression” with helping to secure a win in Georgia for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump and his Republican supporters say those results are flawed. The president’s legal team demanded a hand recount in the state and, although a judge tossed a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to overturn Georgia’s election results, per CNN, litigation on behalf of the president is ongoing.

Both of Georgia’s Senate seats are still up for grabs and, as a result, so is control of the Senate. Those seats will be decided in a runoff election on January 5th, with Republican incumbent David Purdue squaring off against Democrat John Ossof for Purdue’s seat and Republican Kelly Loeffler up against Raphael Warnock for the seat vacated by the death of John Lewis. Loeffler was appointed to the seat in 2019.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Fox News says, is concerned that activist organizations who worked to impact the presidential election are hard at work ahead of the runoff election, and Raffensperger has “issued warnings against efforts to register individuals who are ineligible to vote in Georgia’s runoff elections or to encourage people to come to Georgia with the sole purpose of casting ballots.”

“Raffensperger’s office on Wednesday said the investigations are into groups including America Votes, Vote Forward and The New Georgia Project — which was founded by Abrams and previously chaired by Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock,” the outlet continued.

“I have issued clear warnings several times to groups and individuals working to undermine the integrity of elections in Georgia through false and fraudulent registrations,” the Georgia Secretary of State’s office said in a statement on Wednesday. “The security of Georgia’s elections is of the utmost importance.”

Raffensperger said that claims have been made against several voter rights organizations and “I will investigate these claims thoroughly and take action against anyone attempting to undermine our elections.”

Those claims include attempts to register out-of-state voters — “telling college students in Georgia that they can change their residency to Georgia and then change it back after the election” — as well as deliberately sending absentee ballots to vacant addresses, to individuals known to be deceased, and to voters living in other cities.

Abrams’ group, the New Georgia Project, is accused of “[soliciting] voters living out of state and people who have passed away.” In one case, Raffensperger’s office says, a “Fulton County resident” reported “receiving five postcards from The New Georgia Project soliciting a registration ‘for the same dead person.’”

The Georgia Secretary of State says there are more than 20 investigators on the case, tracking down at least 250 separate leads.

