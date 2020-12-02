https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/governor-pummels-network-misleading-reporting/

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, whose response to the COVID-19 crisis largely has been to let the people take responsibility for themselves, called out CBS News on Tuesday for misleading reporting about her state.

CBS reported South Dakota “leads the nation in per capita hospitalizations.”

“More misleading reporting from CBS,” Noem wrote on Twitter. “There are 547 people – STATEWIDE – in the hospital in South Dakota w COVID. That’s less than 20% of those hospitalized. Nearly 40% of our beds are empty. Our doctors & nurses are doing an OUTSTANDING job taking care of those who need extra care.”

HOSPITALS STRAINED: South Dakota and Indiana have the highest rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations per capita nationwide.@DavidBegnaud spoke with battle-weary health care workers on the frontlines of the crisis in both states. pic.twitter.com/dpAKlPFA3Y — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 1, 2020

More misleading reporting from CBS. There are 547 people -STATEWIDE- in the hospital in South Dakota w COVID. That’s less than 20% of those hospitalized. Nearly 40% of our beds are empty. Our doctors & nurses are doing an OUTSTANDING job taking care of those who need extra care. https://t.co/GU85Znjuk4 pic.twitter.com/RYfM0c4nGB — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) December 2, 2020

Noem provided statistics showing 19.9% of hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, another 41.3% by those with other issues and 38.9% were empty. In ICUs, while 53% of beds were holding COVID patients, 30% were there for other reasons and 17% of the beds were empty.

The RedState blog commented that it’s “misleading stories from reporters like Begnaud that have caused many to simply tune out the media when it comes to news on the coronavirus outbreak.”

“There have been too many instances to count over the course of the last several months where journalists have generated panics in their respective communities with reports like these that leave out vital context.”

