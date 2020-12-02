https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/gwinnet-county-admits-dominion-employee-took-data-election-management-system-filtered-laptop-rules/

Twitter user Code MonkeyZ posted video on Mondaynight on Twitter and YouTube of what is alleged to be Dominion workers using the internet and USBs to pass information between workers in Gwinnett County Georgia.

Via Ron – CodeMonkeyZ:

A Dominion representative at Gwinnett County Election Central, responsible for tabulating ballots and certifying results, download data to a USB from the Election Management Server, plug it into a laptop, manipulate the data, then palm the USB. He downloads data from the Election Management Server onto a USB, inserts it into the external laptop, manipulates ballot scans in the file explorer, ejects the usb, palms it, distracts the people nearby, then suspiciously walks out of the room.

He downloads data from the Election Management Server onto a USB, inserts it into the external laptop, manipulates ballot scans in the file explorer, ejects the usb, palms it, distracts the people nearby, then suspiciously walks out of the room. — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 1, 2020

Heres a closeup of the Dominion Rep’s badge with the Dominion logo on the bottom right, and his official title of “County Technician”. pic.twitter.com/ujJqMyphks — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 1, 2020

Grab these videos ASAP and backup locally! They are high-risk for deletion.

Thanks @launa_usa for closely watching this Dominion Representative all night and filming him.

Thanks Neonrevolt over at Gab for helping with the vid upload. — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 1, 2020

UPDATE — The Dominion employee was identified later on 4Chan.

His name is Xavier Khouri

Considering the amount of fraud, the continued lies and the number of ways we witnessed cheating in this year’s election does anyone really doubt what they witnessed here?

This raises serious questions.

Now that we know Dominion staff are manipulating the vote tabulation with an insecure USB chain of command, maybe we should look closely at the staff in all Dominion central counting centers including Maricopa county. https://t.co/YL421WEWYa — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 1, 2020

On Tuesday Gwinnett County released a statement on the incident insisting there is nothing to see here.

It’s no big deal.

What’s all the fuss about?

Code Monday published the response.

BOOM!!!!!

Gwinnett County Official admits to taking data from the Election Management System, plugging it into a laptop, then filtering it with excel. This circumvents the rules that external software isnt allowed on election machines!! https://t.co/9CVJCDM6BK — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 2, 2020

Democrats used the Cloward-Piven strategy to overwhelm the voting systems in America.

There was so much fraud evident in this year’s election and they want you to just be quiet and accept it.

This was their plan. Do anything and everything to steal the election.

Then they deny the fact and pretend the fraud you see is common practice.

And they want us to just sit down and shut up.

