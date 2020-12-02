https://www.theepochtimes.com/hall-wins-runoff-to-briefly-fill-seat-of-late-rep-john-lewis_3601666.html
ATLANTA—Former Atlanta City Councilmember Kwanza Hall won a special runoff election Tuesday for a brief term in Congress and will succeed the late civil rights legend John Lewis. The 49-year-old Hall defeated fellow Democrat Robert Franklin, 66, in the Atlanta area district and will only hold the seat for a few weeks through Jan. 3. Hall and Franklin were the top vote-getters in a September special election after Lewis, a civil rights titan, died in July following 34 years in Congress. Neither candidate won a majority, though, forcing a runoff that leaves the winner with only about a month to serve in Congress. Lewis’ long-term replacement will be state senator and state Democratic Party chair Nikema Williams, who easily defeated Republican Angela Stanton King in November for a full two-year term starting in January. Williams and King didn’t run in the special election. The 5th Congressional District includes most of …