Harry Styles took to Instagram to “troll” Candace Owens over her call to “bring back manly men” after he appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine in a dress. . .

. . .so, he trolled her by eating a banana?

Call us crazy, but if this were a white conservative trolling a Black liberal with a banana, that might get called, you know, racist:

Apparently, this was one of the photos from his Variety cover shoot and he just happened to choose the banana one and not any of the others:

Here’s the post that set things off originally:

Candace’s response? “Shots fired”:

