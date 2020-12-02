https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/02/harry-styles-while-eating-a-banana-mocks-candace-owens-call-to-bring-back-manly-men/

Harry Styles took to Instagram to “troll” Candace Owens over her call to “bring back manly men” after he appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine in a dress. . .

Harry Styles Trolls Candace Owens With His Latest Instagram Post https://t.co/gOpHwu1y0M — 1075 KISS FM (@KISS1075) December 2, 2020

. . .so, he trolled her by eating a banana?

Call us crazy, but if this were a white conservative trolling a Black liberal with a banana, that might get called, you know, racist:

Harry Styles suggestively eats a banana in Candace Owens’ face and uses her “Bring back manly men” comment against her.https://t.co/YMJkjBYe1s — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) December 2, 2020

Apparently, this was one of the photos from his Variety cover shoot and he just happened to choose the banana one and not any of the others:

See all of Harry Styles’ photos from his Variety cover shoot https://t.co/LaObpTnIEp pic.twitter.com/FTxZ5llbIh — Variety (@Variety) December 2, 2020

Here’s the post that set things off originally:

There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2020

Candace’s response? “Shots fired”:

When people try to tell me I don’t have influence, and then @Harry_Styles dedicates an entire post to my tweet. I inspire global conversation. #BringBackManlyMen Shots fired. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qaIxnQRb0J — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 2, 2020

