CNN surprised millions of viewers on their cable channel this week when they aired a brutal five-minute video showing multiple Democratic leaders violating their own Coronavirus regulations during the holiday season.

Democrats across the country are enforcing strict CoVID regulations on their residents as the deadly pandemic continues to spread, but many are refusing to follow their own guidelines.

Here’s the growing list of far-left politicians who say restrictions are for thee, but not for me.

DC Mayor Bowser says her trip to Delaware for Biden’s victory speech was “absolutely” essential: “I do a lot of things to advance the interests of the District of Columbia. And some of them are formal, and some of them are informal, but all of them are necessary.” pic.twitter.com/Xsk2psqjfD — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 10, 2020

Mayor Lightfoot defended getting a haircut amid the coronavirus outbreak, saying she’s the face of the city and the woman who cut her hair wore a mask. https://t.co/Tfhk959N8F — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) April 6, 2020

Chicago Mayor @LoriLightfoot defends celebrating with a large crowd when the media called the race for Biden despite her own rules about mass gatherings: “That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not.”

Here’s Nancy Pelosi’s response when asked about her visit to a San Francisco hair salon. https://t.co/IQKWpWsGE0 “I take responsibility for falling for a set up,” Pelosi said. pic.twitter.com/IqzJVCCKFu — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 2, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom apologizes for attending party at French Laundry: “We’re all human. We all fall short sometimes.” pic.twitter.com/GPegzxt0dl — The Hill (@thehill) November 17, 2020

Restaurant owners are among the hardest hit by the pandemic. I’m sorry if my decision hurt those who’ve worked to keep their businesses going under difficult circumstances. Looking forward to reopening indoor dining soon and visiting my favorite spots. https://t.co/Ki3lIZV8i4 — Jim #MaskUpPHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) August 31, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo hugged Georgia mayor — and didn’t wear a mask. Now he won’t self-quarantine. https://t.co/p9OnNjNDER — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 28, 2020

#BREAKING @GovernorVA Northam apologizes for not wearing a mask on Virginia Beach boardwalk. “I was not prepared.” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/XuZlQdPymn — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) May 26, 2020

BUSTED! New Photos of Newsom’s Dinner Party Raise Questions Over How ‘Outdoors’ the Event Was posted by Hannity Staff – 11.18.20 Reporters from Fox Los Angeles published new photos of Gavin Newsom’s infamous dinner party on social media Wednesday; raising new questions over his apology and just how “outdoors” the event was. “We’ve obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he’s in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed,” reports Bill Melugin with Fox LA. EXCLUSIVE: Full story re: photos of Gavin Newsom at Napa dinner party we obtained. Responses from Newsom’s team as well as Jason Kinney’s team included. His team also referred us to a Town & Country magazine photo describing the seating as outdoors. https://t.co/LmQ2yIggGf @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020 EXCLUSIVE: We’ve obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he’s in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020 “We checked the metadata on the photos to confirm legitimacy. Taken at 11/6/2020 at 6:20pm with a location tag at The French Laundry. We interviewed the witness. We’ve also reached out to the Governor’s team for a response, and we got one,” adds the reporter. CAN’T MAKE THIS UP: Guests at Newsom’s Dinner Identified as Officials from California Medical Association posted by Hannity Staff – 11.18.20 The backlash against California Gavin Newsom grew even worse Wednesday after two guests at his infamous Napa Valley dinner party were identified as officials from the powerful California Medical Association. “California Medical Association officials were among the guests seated next to Gov. Gavin Newsom at a top California political operative’s opulent birthday dinner at the French Laundry restaurant this month,” reports Politico. “As a result of these photos we obtained, two of the people at the Napa dinner with Governor Newsom have been identified as the CEO and a top lobbyist of the powerful CA Medical Association,” reports Fox LA’s Bill Melugin. UPDATE: As a result of these photos we obtained, two of the people at the Napa dinner with Governor Newsom have been identified as the CEO and a top lobbyist of the powerful CA Medical Association.

Write up here from Politico’s @JeremyBWhite: https://t.co/iXkCckVwAi @FOXLA https://t.co/WVtqvgLmjG — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020 “CEO Dustin Corcoran and top CMA lobbyist Janus Norman both joined the dinner at the French Laundry, an elite Napa fine dining restaurant, to celebrate the 50th birthday of lobbyist and longtime Newsom adviser Jason Kinney, a representative of the powerful interest group confirmed Wednesday morning,” adds the website. Read the full report at Politico.

