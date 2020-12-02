https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/02/here-we-go-bidens-choice-for-sec-of-state-plans-to-restore-relations-with-china-and-people-have-thoughts/

Joe Biden and staff are continuing to put a cabinet into place, and the presumptive President-Elect has already announced who his choice for a secretary of state. In other words, prepare for attempts to buddy up to China once again:

Maybe he should start here:

For sure, but what are the odds that will happen? And what other motives could there be for cozying up to China?

It’s worth noting that China’s state-run media was super excited by the election night prospect of dealing with a secretary of state chosen by Joe Biden instead of Trump and Pompeo.

Well when it’s put that way it sounds a little odd. *Eye roll*

Just call it…

Yep. Obama will be so proud.

