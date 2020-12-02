https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/02/here-we-go-bidens-choice-for-sec-of-state-plans-to-restore-relations-with-china-and-people-have-thoughts/

Joe Biden and staff are continuing to put a cabinet into place, and the presumptive President-Elect has already announced who his choice for a secretary of state. In other words, prepare for attempts to buddy up to China once again:

WATCH: How President-elect Biden’s Sec. of State nominee Anthony Blinken plans to restore relations with China. https://t.co/694CzszPsG – @NBCNewsNOW — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 2, 2020

Maybe he should start here:

Make them pay restitution for Covid? — Brian Borzone (@BrianBorzone) December 2, 2020

He should start with holding them responsible for unleashing a pandemic https://t.co/6mP3MfCesi — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 2, 2020

For sure, but what are the odds that will happen? And what other motives could there be for cozying up to China?

Yeah. We saw the Hunter e-mails. https://t.co/ecvtVfQkxD — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) December 2, 2020

10% to the Big guy. — Yiorgo74 (@George_Losh) December 2, 2020

By arranging for Biden’s family to get lucrative consulting jobs? https://t.co/vifzPSamZ1 — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) December 2, 2020

It’s worth noting that China’s state-run media was super excited by the election night prospect of dealing with a secretary of state chosen by Joe Biden instead of Trump and Pompeo.

Biden is going to restore relations with the nation responsible for a global pandemic that uprooted life around the globe, killed millions of people, and altered the course of U.S. political history leading to a Biden victory https://t.co/KmMQvkvFVO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 2, 2020

Well when it’s put that way it sounds a little odd. *Eye roll*

Here we go…. — Beth Thomas (@BethThomas816) December 2, 2020

Yes, let’s restore relations with China…. they steal from us, they literally have concentration camps, they released a deadly virus on the world, and best of all they want to take over our country. Yes, by all means we should restore relations with them. pic.twitter.com/NnohLEuIhB — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) December 2, 2020

These rat fks spent the entire election season running ads trying to tie Republicans to China. The very first thing they’re going to do now is jump right back into bed with them. The country that unleashed Covid on us. Fkn pathetic. https://t.co/B64t7ZoBqm — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) December 2, 2020

Cliff note version: by pandering to China and allowing them to walk all over the United States. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) December 2, 2020

China kills 1.5 million people across the globe with Covid 19 and this guy wants to bend over for them. — James Rhine (@jamesrhine) December 2, 2020

China runs actual concentration camps. — Spam Elliot (@jones4440) December 2, 2020

Just call it…

The world apology tour part II. https://t.co/37m1UBrWNm — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) December 2, 2020

Yep. Obama will be so proud.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

