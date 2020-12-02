https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/hillary-and-chelsea-clinton-will-host-gutsy-women-series-apple-tv?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Apple TV+ provided a straight-to-series order to a program that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton will host.

Deadline reported that the mother-daughter duo’s event docuseries “Gutsy Women” is inspired by the pair’s book titled, “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.”

“The docuseries will feature a diverse cast of trailblazing women, according to Apple,” Deadline said. “In it, the former first lady, U.S Senator and Secretary of State, and her daughter set out to answer the question: what exactly does it take to be a Gutsy Woman?”

The Clintons’ series will be produced for the tech giant by HiddenLight Productions, a business started by Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton and Sam Bronson, according to the outlet.

The mother and daughter team will executive produce the series with two other individuals, Johnny Webb and Roma Khanna, according to Deadline.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

