https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-hospital-executive-says-2nd-wave-is-a-hoax-90-of-covid-beds-are-empty/
About The Author
Related Posts
Dominion Voting Systems Fails To Appear For Government Hearings In Pennsylvania — Lawyers-Up Instead
November 20, 2020
Seven Quotes to Lay Out a Totalitarian America
November 29, 2020
After Democrat-Ruled Minneapolis City Council Causes Major Crime Wave After Defunding Police, They Approve $500,000 to Fund Outside Police
November 14, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy