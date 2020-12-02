https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/hundreds-thousands-ballots-shipped-new-york-pennsylvania-behind/

Yesterday it was reported in an explosive press conference by the Amistad Project that hundreds of thousands of ballots were shipped from New York to Pennsylvania. How could this happen and who was behind it?

We heard shocking testimonies on Tuesday from a couple of witnesses who drove hundreds of thousands of ballots from New York to Pennsylvania prior to and the day after the November 3rd election. One driver shared his story of picking up a load of ballots in New York and driving them to Pennsylvania.

Trump Attorney Phil Kline was on Lou Dobbs and he shared more of the same story (at the 1:00 mark in the video below). Klein also noted that another driver saw the same thing happen a day after the election in Delaware County Pennsylvania.

TRENDING: AG Barr Destroys His Name for All Eternity – His Actions Today Confirm He Is Just Another Card-Carrying Swamp Rat

In Summary here is what we know based on the information reported:

** The first driver said that there were 24 gaylords filled with trays of ballots heading for Harrisburg PA on his tractor trailer route on October 21. Colonel Tony Shaffer calculated that this would be between 144,000 – 288,000 ballots.

** These ballots ORIGINATED in Long Island, New York, from the USPS Bethpage New York Logistics & Distribution Center. It’s not conceivable that up to 288,000 ballots of PENNSYLVANIA residents are in Long Island and that they all mailed their ballots on the same day “back home” to Pennsylvania, where they live. (USPS has a “facility clean-out policy” EVERY DAY for election mail.)

** There are other USPS PDCs (Processing and Distribution Centers) in the New York metro area that also send tractor/trailer loads by HCR contractors to Harrisburg. Those PDCs are in Jamaica, NY and Jersey City, NJ so it would be rational to assume that ballots coming out of the five boroughs (the bulk of NYC metro population) would likely go through Jamaica or Jersey City en route to Harrisburg.

** If this volume was kept up for several days, as indicated in the press conference, there would be 750,000 to a million ballots mailed from Long Island, NY by Pennsylvania residents back to Pennsylvania. This is unlikely

To be sure, we’d have to review the postmarks on the envelopes.

But this all leads to further questions. Because there are not likely one million people in New York who legitimately mailed in ballots to Pennsylvania, where did these ballots come from and who is behind these ballots being produced and shipped to Pennsylvania?

What the hell was going on in New York regarding Pennsylvania ballots?



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

