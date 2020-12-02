https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/cant-get-job-democrats-like-ruin-life-gop-witness-goes-off-michigan-hearing-video/

Over 153,000 Americans are watching the Michigan House Elections Fraud Hearings tonight on RSBNetwork.

This was an AMAZING HEARING!

One witness, and a Dominion-trained IT contractor, named Melissa Carone went off on the Democrats who only appeared to be harassing witnesses.

The Democrat lawmakers were not there to learn or listen. They were there to attack and smear.

On Wednesday night Melissa Carone went off on Democrat lawmakers.

She said, “I signed an affidavit under penalty of prison… Did you?”

Then Melissa was asked why more witnesses have not stepped forward. That’s when she went off, “I’ll tell you why. My life has been destroyed. My life has been completely destroyed because of this!… I can’t even get a job anymore because Democrats like to ruin your life.”

Here is the live video.

with 159,000 watching–

