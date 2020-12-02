https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/couldnt-go-grave-knowing-knew-wow-election-whistleblower-explains-came-forward-state-wisconsin-ballot-shipments-video/

As reported on Tuesday by Cristina Laila — New election fraud whistleblowers came forward on Tuesday, including a postal subcontractor who was told that over 100,000 ballots in Wisconsin were gathered the day after election day and backdated so that they would still be counted.

The new information was made public at a press conference with multiple whistleblowers by the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, a national constitutional litigation organization.

Postal subcontractor Nathan Pease says that he was told by two separate postal workers on two separate occasions that the USPS in Wisconsin was gathering over 100,000 ballots on the morning of November 4 to backdate the ballots so that the ballots would be counted even if they arrived after the statutory deadline.

“Mr. Pease’s sworn statement coincides in time with a dramatic ballot dump on the morning of November 5 which heavily favored Mr. Biden and which has caused significant controversy within the expert community regarding the statistical probability of the late insertion of tens of thousands of ballots in favor of a single candidate on the morning after the election,” Amistad Project said in a statement.

At the press conference, it was announced that they have contacted law enforcement about their findings.

Mr. Pease later attended the explosive public hearing by the Amistad Project in Arlington, Virginia. And then last night Nathan Pease went on with Sean Hannity to discuss the fraud he exposed.

Nathan Pease told Sean, “I couldn’t go to my grave knowing what I knew.”

Here is the full interview on Hannity with Nathan and two other election fraud whistleblowers.

