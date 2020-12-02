https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/knew-stake-witnessed-tcf-heart-broke-michigan-gop-elections-witness-immigrant-shocked-corruption-fraud-tcf-video/

In November The Gateway Pundit interviewed Michigan Voter Fraud witness Hima Kolanagireddy. Hima was a GOP volunteer at the TCF Center and said that she said she “never saw a single Trump ballot” raising suspicions that the vote count at the TCF was fraudulent.

Witness Kolanagireddy described illegal ballots and actions in Wayne County that delivered the Michigan election from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

On Wednesday Hima told the committee the fraud was heartbreaking. Hima came from India and is now a US citizen. She said she was shocked that Americans are not required to present an ID when they place their vote.

Hima Kolanagireddy told the committee, “I knew what was at stake from what I witnessed at the TCF and my heart broke.”

Here is Hima Kolanagireddy’s interview with The Gateway Pundit in November.

