Fox News called Arizona for Joe Biden on election night while voters were still standing in line.

Fox News calling Arizona for Joe Biden gave cover to the corrupt Democrat machine in Maricopa County to produce enough ballots for Biden to backfill the number votes projected by Fox News.

The GOP filed a lawsuit in Arizona to audit a sample of 100 ballots to prove there was massive voter fraud.

The Arizona GOP on Wednesday announced the findings from their investigation of 100 duplicate ballots, in which TWO votes were discovered to have been altered and removed from President Trump’s total.

In the name of transparency, a judge decided to order a review of 100 random ballots to see if there was fraud in Arizona.

One ballot was changed from Trump to Biden and another ballot was completely taken away from President Trump.

This is a 3% margin of fraud in Biden’s favor (2 votes taken away from Trump and one added to Biden).

In today’s update, Chairwoman @kelliwardaz announces the findings from our investigation of 100 duplicate ballots, in which TWO votes were discovered to have been altered and removed from President @realDonaldTrump‘s total. pic.twitter.com/6Dg9zd2XGd — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 2, 2020

President Trump reacted to the news.

“In Arizona, it turns out that 3% of the votes cast in the 100 count vote sampling were tainted or worse. This would be, if carried forward, approximately 90,000 votes more than we would need to win the State. Now we were granted a much larger sample to work with. Wow!” Trump said.

In Arizona, it turns out that 3% of the votes cast in the 100 count vote sampling were tainted or worse. This would be, if carried forward, approximately 90,000 votes more than we would need to win the State. Now we were granted a much larger sample to work with. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020

A larger audit was granted.

“The audit found: one Trump vote arbitrarily excluded. Another Trump vote struck and then fraudulently added to Biden. Total fraud averaging 3%. Biden margin of fraud less than .05%. Thus if 3% fraud rate remains on larger sample Trump easily wins Arizona,” Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ) said.

2. The audit found: one Trump vote arbitrarily excluded. Another Trump vote struck and then fraudulently added to Biden. Total fraud averaging 3%. Biden margin of fraud less than .05%. Thus if 3% fraud rate remains on larger sample Trump easily wins Arizona. @ali @Cernovich — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) December 3, 2020

