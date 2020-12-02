https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/02/james-okeefe-eulogizes-journalism-after-chris-cillizza-says-cnntapes-just-show-jeff-zucker-doing-his-job/
About The Author
Related Posts
Gonna leave a mark! Mollie Hemingway WALLOPS WaPo's James Hohmann for his desperate dunk on Trump over a teleprompter
September 18, 2020
Owned: Journalist who'd never claim to have incriminating details on a presidential candidate hit with flashback
October 14, 2020
Anyone else get the feeling that the media really don't want to cover the most problematic details in Hunter Biden report? [screenshots]
September 23, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy