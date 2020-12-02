https://www.oann.com/japan-protests-against-russian-missile-deployment-on-disputed-islands/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=japan-protests-against-russian-missile-deployment-on-disputed-islands

December 2, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government has lodged a protest after Russia’s military deployed a number of its new S-300V4 missile defence systems for combat duty on a disputed chain of islands near Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.

A territorial row over the islands, which the Soviets seized at the end of World War Two, has prevented the two countries from signing a formal peace treaty. Japan calls the islands the Northern Territories and Russia calls them the Kurils.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

