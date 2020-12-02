https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/12/02/jen-psaki-russian-hammer-sickle-hat-goes-viral-defense-photograph-odd-one/
About The Author
Related Posts
Two more California officials caught breaking their own COVID rules
December 1, 2020
It happened again: Biden loses temper with CBS reporter Bo Erickson
November 21, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy