https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/02/jim-hanson-breaks-down-whats-going-on-with-president-trumps-new-lawsuit-in-wisconsin/

Something that’s really not getting a lot of MSM attention right now is the Trump campaign’s latest lawsuit in Wisconsin that seeks to challenge 221,000 votes cast in the state. And it bears attention because this one doesn’t rely on any sort of conspiracy theory, but instead on actual violations of state laws.

Jim Hanson breaks it down:

This lawsuit shows invalid ballots were counted during the WI recount State laws were violated to accept many more ballots than Biden’s current lead We must#AuditTheVotehttps://t.co/HTuw8fQ07O — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) December 2, 2020

First up, the Trump campaign is going after ballots that were allegedly altered by clerks to add missing information:

The four violations are:

1. Clerks illegally altered mail in ballot forms to add missing info. This is a clear violation of WI law even though the Left & media claim it’s been happening for several elections Just because they got away with it before

Doesn’t make it legal — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) December 2, 2020

The second issue is with ballots that were distributed without a written application attached:

2. Absentee ballots were distributed w/o a written application being submitted The Dem/Media/Left claim the ballot envelope itself is an application, but this fails to provide two separate items to compare for audit purposes & again violates state law — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) December 2, 2020

The third issue, and quite a large number of ballots, are voters who were able to declare themselves “Indefinitely confined” which allowed them to register without the ID requirement:

3. Voter ID requirements were skipped when clerks told people to say they were “indefinitely confined” i.e. disabled to avoid having to provide ID This is another safeguard to ensure only legal votes are counted that was purposely avoided — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) December 2, 2020

And, finally, the city of Madison held a voter drive in an unapproved location:

4. Madison held voting events in parks which violates the requirement for to only be at approved polling places Another example of willful violation of laws to ensure controlled and legal voting — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) December 2, 2020

Now, these 4 issues are a combination of election officials ignoring state law over multiple elections or errors on their part and it’s going to be a hard slog to get a judge to disenfranchise the votes. But the Trump campaign’s argument does have some meat to it:

The total number of these invalid votes is more than 221k

Biden’s lead is only 21k The difficulty is that a court may decide that since the malfeasance was on the part of election officials not voters

then the votes should not be invalidated But we now have proof of major fraud — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) December 2, 2020

And it raises the question of just how lax election officials got all over the country:

580,242 absentee ballots were cast in Madison & Milwaukee 221,000 were found to be invalid

This is 38% If that happened in other big cities controlled by Democrats

Which is highly likely

The level of cheating is intolerable & the results cannot be considered legitimate — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) December 2, 2020

We’ll keep you posted.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

