A federal judge on Tuesday postponed a scheduled hearing in a Georgia elections case involving high-profile attorney Sidney Powell. U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten Sr., a George W. Bush appointee, had scheduled a hearing for Dec. 4. But on Dec. 1, he said he was staying his order for a hearing, citing an appeal plaintiffs made to a higher court. “Plaintiffs’ notice of appeal states that it divests this Court of jurisdiction. If the circuit court disagrees with Plaintiffs, it will dismiss their appeal, whereupon this Court will probably need to reschedule the hearing presently set for Friday, Dec. 4 (since the parties’ briefs, due tomorrow and Thursday, probably will have not been filed),” Batten wrote. “Any delay in conducting the hearing on the claims in Plaintiffs’ complaint would be attributable to Plaintiffs—not this Court—since Plaintiffs are the ones who filed the notice of appeal.” A lawyer for the plaintiffs didn’t …