https://thelibertyloft.com/justice-barrett-is-ready-to-use-her-gavel-to-preserve-gun-ownership-and-limit-liberals-in-america/

Share this article:

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Charlotte, N.C. – Justice Barrett’s seating on the Supreme Court, and fresh off a nearly 10-year hiatus on hearing gun cases, our nation’s highest court is prepared to redefine gun rights in this country.

The Democrats have stolen the Oval Office and maintained a shy majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Now, all eyes are on the state of Georgia, where two Senate runoffs will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. However, despite what occurs in these runoffs, there is little that Biden and the Democrats can do should a the conserve-majority Supreme Court, with newly added Justice Barrett, decide to redefine gun rights.

Despite the majority on the bench of our nation’s highest court, Democrats are more determined than ever to attack gun-owning Americans, so we should all be prepared for whatever socialistic-shenanigans may arise in their attempt to disarm and demand Democratic-obedience.

For the last ten years, the Supreme Court of the United States has intentionally dismissed and failed to hear arguments to redefine gun ownership in America. And why? For nearly eight of those years, the Obama Administration issued executive orders molded and mandated to keep legal Americans from owning firearms.

Even worse, under President Obama, his administration and Congress intentionally mislabeled firearms as “assault weapons,” aiming to deceive Americans into thinking that nearly every gun, which was able to receive ten or more rounds of ammunition, as a weapon of mass destruction.

Joe Biden, while serving as Vice President of the United States and lame-duck Senate legislator from the state of Delaware, has done nothing to curb gun violence in this country. From across America and in states such as California, Illinois, Maryland, New York, and Oregon, Democratic governors have taken it upon themselves and their liberal state legislators to restrict gun purchases and ammo and magazine capacities. Nevermind that these Democratic-led states dictate and preside over the worse crime, murder, and gun-related shooting records across the nation. It would appear that the only individuals in these states that have no issues obtaining firearms are convicted felons. Another prime example of Democratic failure.

The Supreme Court has not issued a major Second Amendment decision since a pair of rulings, in 2008 and 2010, established an individual right for law-abiding citizens to keep guns in their homes for self-defense. Beyond that, the justices have said almost nothing about the right scope, and lower courts have sustained many kinds of gun control laws.

Before Barrett’s arrival, the court’s four most conservative justices had repeatedly written that the court should return to the Second Amendment subject. In 2017, for instance, Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Justice Neil Gorsuch, reported that they had detected “a distressing trend: the treatment of the Second Amendment as a disfavored right.” And you know what, Justices Thomas and Gorsuch couldn’t be more right.

Democrats fought so hard to keep Justice Amy Coney Barrett off the bench because now they know that their plan will be on display before the American people. They will not be allowed to plug and pork-barrel pack restrictive policies into relief packages and to the backs of federal bailouts. Instead, they will have to stand before the American people and in front of a Conservative-majority Supreme Court and defend their Democratic deceptive practices that attempt to disarm our nation and demand, by force or financial penalty, compliance.

Joe Biden is a wolf in sheep’s clothing – he is a nobody and has never stood for anything or anyone in his 47 years in politics. He has beaten the backs of blacks in this country to get what he wants. And now that he has it, he will become a coward to the anti-conservative establishment in America to ensure that what he and his fellow socialists have can never be taken away.

Justice Barrett has illustrated her intention to ensure American liberties continue and are not infringed upon by liberal legislators and Democratic governor mandates. Last week, Justice Barrett was the deciding vote that stuck down N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo‘s executive order keeping churches closed due to COVID-19. The voice was 5 to 4, with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and the court’s three liberal members in dissent. The order was the first in which the court’s newest member, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, played a decisive role.

With Roberts consistently joining the three liberals justices on recent significant decisions, Justice Barrett is pivotal to keeping Joe Biden and his fellow liberals in balance. As we move into what looks to be another four years of another Obama-Era, Justice Barrett will use her gavel to ensure gun rights for legal Americans and limit the spread of hostile, restrictive, and socialistic Democrats from destroying our country.

You can contact Eric Wright through The Liberty Loft website or by Twitter.

If you enjoy our content, please consider donating.

Share this article:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

