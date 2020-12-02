https://www.theblaze.com/rubin-report/kamala-harris-tweet-small-business

In the latest episode of “The Rubin Report,” Dave Rubin discussed Kamala Harris’ tweet encouraging shoppers to “do your part” to help small businesses, while not seeming to understand that COVID lockdowns are destroying the small businesses she pretends to care about.

Dave noted how Democrats like Kamala Harris and Gov. Gavin Newsom seem to be completely unaware that the stay at home order in Los Angeles and lockdown 2.0 measures being implemented by Democrats across the country may actually be worse for small businesses, unemployment, and the economy than the coronavirus pandemic.

Dave also talked about Orwellian Vermont Governor Phil Scott, who encouraged kids to snitch on their parents’ Thanksgiving plans, Joe Biden’s fractured his foot, and Michael Moore encouraging electors to go against the will of American voters.

