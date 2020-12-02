https://justthenews.com/government/kamala-harris-names-her-chief-staff-still-not-resigning-senate-seat?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris has announced that Tina Flournoy, a longtime Clinton aide, will be her chief of staff if she and running-mate Joe Biden are certified as the winners of the 2020 presidential election.

Flournoy is a former Democratic strategist and aide to the Clintons. She has served as former President Bill Clinton’s chief of staff since 2013 after a career at the National Democratic Committee. She also was a part of the presidential campaigns for former Vice President Al Gore and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“Together with the rest of my team, today’s appointees will work to get this virus under control, open our economy responsibly and make sure it lifts up all Americans, and restore and advance our country’s leadership around the world,” Harris said in a statement.

Her chief of staff pick adds to the team of black women in the possible administration along with Biden’s recent all-female communications team.

As Harris and Biden continue to assume the roles as the president-elect and vice president-elect, some on social media have raised a flag to the fact that Harris has still not resigned from her California Senate seat one month after the election.

