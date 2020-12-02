https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/03/l-a-mayor-eric-garcetti-explains-why-its-time-to-cancel-everything/

If Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti gets what he’s after, “cancel culture” will soon be on steroids in response to increased coronavirus cases in his city. Here’s his explanation:

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti: “It’s time to cancel everything.”pic.twitter.com/0nfvHxcUep — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 3, 2020

For some reason we’re guessing “cancel everything” doesn’t include the mayor’s job — and more importantly, his paycheck.

Let’s start with him! https://t.co/Inq4VBBpGn — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index (@alexdatig) December 3, 2020

Not a bad idea!

“Cancel everything” — except maybe left-leaning mass protests.

“It’s time to hunker down. It’s time to cancel everything.” I wonder how 1) they plan to enforce this, 2) they’ll determine who’s traveling for essential business & who’s defying the order, and 3) they won’t run afoul of the Constitution. I hear LAPD yelling, “Papers! Papers!” https://t.co/rZsXntYQQj — Really, Asa? (@reallyasa) December 3, 2020

Reminder: Oct 12. Now 7 weeks later…and the surge is here. Don’t tell me we couldn’t have predicted this. https://t.co/cBABJYEG88 pic.twitter.com/8rPuUCqu3l — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 3, 2020

I knew it would come to this. I bet he already boomed his vacation tickets for him and his family. What a piece of… work. — Jep (@EASEmergency) December 3, 2020

The Mayor quickly exited the new conference and headed to dinner at the #FrenchLaundry — PoliticalPopcornNews 🌐 (@PPN_News) December 3, 2020

I swear him and De Blasio must have a side bet going on who can be the most hated mayor in the nation. — TheMachiavellianPopulist (@TheMachiavell10) December 3, 2020

Los Angeles has had some of the most drastic shutdown measures in place for the last few months, but Garcetti seems to be saying that hasn’t worked and now the only answer is to double and triple down on more of the same.

