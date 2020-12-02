WASHINGTON (WTVF) — Retiring U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R — Tenn.) gave his farewell address from the Senate floor Wednesday morning, urging for a “change of behavior.”

Alexander is retiring after more than 40 years in public service. During his farewell remarks, Alexander called on the Senate to stop blocking each other’s amendments.

Alexander’s career began in 1978 when he famously walked more than 1,000 miles across Tennessee to make his case to be governor. He served two terms, and later took the helm at the University of Tennessee. He also served as President George H.W. Bush’s Secretary of Education.

Alexander has been in the Senate since 2002.

