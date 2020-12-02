https://noqreport.com/2020/12/02/lin-wood-our-freedom-is-facing-extinction/

“When an election can be manipulated by foreign countries working with American traitors, our freedom is facing extinction,” attorney Lin Wood Tweeted. “If you care about freedom, take action. Time for non-violent civil disobedience.”

He was directing this message at patriots, but also specifically tagged Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, two Republican politicians who are at the heart of the attempted coup. And he is correct in asserting that anyone involved with the coordinated effort to inject former Vice President Joe Biden into the office of president is a traitor.

When an election can be manipulated by foreign countries working with American traitors, our freedom is facing extinction. If you care about freedom, take action. Time for non-violent civil disobedience. Send a strong message to Corrupt GA Gov. @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState, — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 2, 2020

Patriots around the nation have become disenchanted with what we believe to be a subversion of the election process. But people see what they want to see, which is why the sheep who continue to claim there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud even when presented with evidence of widespread voter fraud will only believe that their guy, Joe Biden, is going to be inaugurated in January.

Is it to for civil war, as some have called for in recent days? No. This isn’t the type of battle that can be easily fought through force since, unlike the Civil War, there are no distinguishable battle lines. And unlike the Revolutionary War, we are not fighting representatives of a far-off land but our neighbors and otherwise fellow citizens.

Yes, it is extremely likely that foreign powers like China and others were involved, but fighting such battles is not an act for American citizens. Not directly, at least. If it can be demonstrated that foreign powers were involved, then when President Trump is reelected he needs to take direct action against them.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

We are at a crossroads. Are we a free people or are we willfully handing over our freedom in exchange for a peaceful transition to a fraudulent government? That’s the question Lin Wood is trying to answer. As are we all.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

