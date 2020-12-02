https://dailycaller.com/2020/12/01/nut-job-lindsey-graham-slams-biden-pick-omb-director-neera-tanden/

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham slammed President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for Office of Management and Budget Neera Tanden, saying the future of the country comes down to the two Georgia Senate runoff elections.

“If you want to make sure this nut job Tanden doesn’t become the director of the budget, in charge of the Office of Management and Budget, then make sure we win in Georgia,” Graham said in an interview Monday night on Fox News. Biden announced Monday that Tanden would be his choice.

“If we win both seats in Georgia, I’ll be the budget chairman,” Graham continued. “The OMB director has to come before the budget committee for hearings to be confirmed. I think I would ask different questions than Bernie Sanders, who would be the budget chairman if Democrats win in Georgia.”

WATCH:

Tanden, leader of the center-left think tank, has been criticized by Republicans for her attacks on Twitter and for being too partisan and is set to face a challenging confirmation process. (RELATED: A Biden Administration Pick Allegedly Punched A Liberal Reporter In The Chest For Asking A Question About Hillary Clinton)

On Nov. 12, Graham announced he would give $1 million to Republican Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the state where both candidates are in runoff elections that will decide who has the majority in the Senate. Graham said he would give $1 million from his campaign to help in the GA Senate races to help them from the “tsunami of liberal money” that Graham says is headed to Georgia. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham To Donate $1 Million To Help Loeffler, Perdue In Georgia Senate Races)

President Donald Trump will head to Georgia on Saturday to hold his first rally in support of Loeffler and Perdue. Vice President Mike Pence has already held multiple campaign events for the pair of Senators, and his office announced Monday that he will join Trump on stage Saturday and hold another solo rally on Friday in the state.