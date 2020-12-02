https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cooper-election-lauderdale-mail-in-ballot/2020/12/02/id/999650

Kenneth Cooper, who lost in his bid to become mayor of Fort Lauderdale, has filed suit to overturn the results, claiming there were problems with the mail-in ballots.

In the lawsuit, Cooper demanded all 43,803 mail-in ballots be ruled invalid, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

He said some ballots were illegal because the applications for the voting forms were not signed by the applicant or were not witnessed by two people as required by law. He also said some mail-in ballots were illegal because the date of the notarization of the application was not inserted.

Incumbent Dean Trantalis won by 12,820 votes in the Nov. 3 contest.

Meanwhile Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax TV on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s campaign legal team has “evidence to sustain a lawsuit” in the state of Arizona.

The congressman noted that the Trump campaign has “strong” evidence of fraud and said: “I think … what they showed is that there’s actually evidence to sustain a lawsuit, and if you can sustain a lawsuit, then the courts would have to really get involved.”

