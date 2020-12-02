https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/02/manhattan-gop-chair-sums-up-nyc-officials-priorities-after-arrest-of-bar-owner-who-declared-business-an-autonomous-zone/

In New York City, a Staten Island bar owner has been arrested after defying shutdown orders and declaring his establishment an “autonomous zone.” City officials obviously didn’t have any respect for that form of protest:

Manhattan Republican Party chair Andrea Catsimatidis summed up the insanity this way:

Mayor Bill de Blasio sure does have his “priorities.”

Also, as far as Covid-19 goes, Thanksgiving and Christmas are potential super-spreaders, but mass protests, rioting and looting aren’t.

