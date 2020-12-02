https://hannity.com/media-room/mcenany-if-you-can-loot-businesses-burn-down-buildings-then-you-can-go-to-a-christmas-party/

McENANY: ‘If You Can Loot Businesses, Burn Down Buildings, then You Can Go to a Christmas Party’

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called-out reporters during her daily briefing in Washington Wednesday; saying the Trump administration can host safe holiday gatherings if folks are allowed to “loot businesses and burn down buildings” during the pandemic.

The post McENANY: ‘If You Can Loot Businesses, Burn Down Buildings, then You Can Go to a Christmas Party’ appeared first on Sean Hannity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

