https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/markle-husband-covid/

Harry Windsor – husband of Meghan Markle and son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles – has claimed the Chinese Communist Party virus was a punishment from “mother nature,” furthering the long-suspected view from the political right that left-wing activists are religious in their climate change views.

The remarks came during Windsor’s conversation with Ellen Windemuth and Sam Sutaria to promote Waterbear, another online platform promoting leftist charities and issues.

During the call, Windsor controversially equated COVID-19 to a punishment from “mother nature” for “bad behavior”:

“Somebody said to me at the beginning of the pandemic, it’s almost as though Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms for bad behavior to really take a moment and think about what we’ve done.

“It’s certainly reminded me about how interconnected we all are, not just as people but through nature. We take so much from her and we rarely give a lot back,” the spouse of Meghan Markle added.

Bizarrely, Windsor also urged people to act as “raindrops” in order to “relieve the parched ground,” though it wasn’t entirely clear what he meant.

Harry was recently frozen out of the Royal Family by Her Majesty the Queen: making him a frozen raindrop, or snowflake.

Editor’s Note: The National Pulse has taken the editorial decision to stop referring to Harry Windsor by his reputed title, “Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex” on account of his failure of his duties towards the British public on behalf of The Crown.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

