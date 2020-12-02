https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/mi-poll-challengers-response-unhinged-mi-dem-rep-called-liar-mic-drop-moment-video/

100 Percent Fed Up – Hima, an immigrant from India and IT specialist gave a spectacular testimony tonight in front of the MI House Oversight Committee about the events she witnessed as a GOP and Independent poll challenger at the TCF Center.

When Democrat State Rep. Cynthia Johnson had the opportunity to ask Hima a question about her very credible testimony, she used her time to call her and the witness sitting next to her “liars.”

‘Do you have a point of order?” Chairman Hall asked Rep. Johnson? She responded by demanding that Hima and Andrew Sitto (sitting next to her) be placed under oath.

“May I say something please?” Hima asked. Chairman Hall agreed to let her respond to the vile accusation by the Democrat lawmaker from Detroit. “If that is something you want me to do, I will do it. Can I just say one thing though? If it is a lie, it may change, because a liar has to have a lot of memory power. If it is truth, you can ask me in the middle of the night and it will still be the same thing,” she said looking directly at the horrible lawmaker. The room erupted in cheers!

The day after she worked as an Independent poll challenger, Hima gave a sworn affidavit outlining her experiences to the Election Integrity group. Andrew Sitto, the other witness, who Rep. Johnson called a liar, has also provided a sworn affidavit to the MI Republican Party.

Watch Hima’s incredible testimony in full at the 1:31:45 mark:

Here’s the shortened version:

Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson accuses witness in Michigan State Senate Committee on Oversight of LYING about her testimony re: 2020 election fraud. Her response is a mic drop moment. “If it is truth, you can ask me in the middle of the night and it would still be the same.” pic.twitter.com/lUiwMhN7G1 — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) December 3, 2020

Yesterday afternoon, Hima testified in front of the MI Senate Committee where she provided valuable information about alleged voter fraud she witnessed at the TCF Center. During her testimony, Hima explained how upsetting it was to see the paid election workers and Democrats who cheered when a GOP poll worker was removed from the facility.

In the video below, Hima talks about Democrat agitators who called Republicans M-f’ers!

Rep. Johnson also had an opportunity to ask the brave City of Detroit worker and whistleblower Jessy Jacob a question. Instead of asking a relevant question, she attempted to dox her.

#Democrat Rep C.A. Johnson on #Michigan House Oversight Committee was given one question to ask the witness by the chair. Johnson asked what her full name was (even her maiden name). Clear case of doxxing and intimidation. #Despicable #DemocratsAreCorrupt pic.twitter.com/6j7VLEldc6 — The Virtual Southern Rebel (@PartisanFront) December 3, 2020

