The USA Today Guardian of Truth “fact-checkers” are on quite a “missing context” tear today in an apparent effort to rate claims about Democrats as true. Earlier today USA Today ran some cover for Joe Biden’s pick for press secretary Jen Psaki:

Fact check: The claim: A photo shows Jen Psaki, Joe Biden’s pick for press secretary, wearing a hammer and sickle hat while posing with officials from Russia. Our ruling: Missing context https://t.co/r36VAwWZWV — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) December 1, 2020

The claim is completely true but it was obviously too painful for somebody to admit. But the USA Today’s “missing context” ruling was about to get another workout, and it came in the form of some Democrat politicians being called hypocrites for what they say vs. what they do:

The claim: Several Democratic politicians are urging social distancing and issuing stay-at-home advisories while hosting or attending gatherings themselves. ✅ Our rating: Missing context ➖https://t.co/SMOqtWpMqS — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 2, 2020

Some “context” isn’t so missing:

As always, the context is that journalists want to protect their fellow Democrats. https://t.co/8XCNAFT04J — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) December 2, 2020

They don’t even try to hide it.

Just several???? Here’s CNN documenting Democrats including SF Mayor London Breed, CA Gov Gavin Newsom, LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, and NY Gov Andrew Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/Ew7y4RK9mp — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 2, 2020

Our rating: missing context because Democrat. Also, just here for the well deserved ratio, you hacks. pic.twitter.com/uPs4tm9ILV — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 2, 2020

Is the missing context they’re Democrats and you’re partisan? https://t.co/2EXK4sGej4 — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) December 2, 2020

“Politicians we agree with are hereby excused from obeying their own edicts.” –USA Today https://t.co/Ct0IhKYAAT — Taxpayer1234 (Parler: taxpayer4) (@Taxpayers1234) December 2, 2020

This is why no one trusts the media. This is why we have lost faith in our institutions. They lie to us, so we believe nothing. https://t.co/xYEuRC1rDI — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) December 2, 2020

. @usatoday‘s fact-checks could be the worst ones in the business. this is just insane ==> https://t.co/tqLVoIEG3v — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 2, 2020

You have an odd way of saying true. — Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) December 2, 2020

Is this written by several Democratic politicians? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 2, 2020

It might as well have been.

