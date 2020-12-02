https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/02/missing-context-part-2-usa-today-fact-check-tries-to-rescue-democrat-covid-guideline-hypocrites/

The USA Today Guardian of Truth “fact-checkers” are on quite a “missing context” tear today in an apparent effort to rate claims about Democrats as true. Earlier today USA Today ran some cover for Joe Biden’s pick for press secretary Jen Psaki:

The claim is completely true but it was obviously too painful for somebody to admit. But the USA Today’s “missing context” ruling was about to get another workout, and it came in the form of some Democrat politicians being called hypocrites for what they say vs. what they do:

Some “context” isn’t so missing:

They don’t even try to hide it.

It might as well have been.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...