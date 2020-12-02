https://flagandcross.com/mitch-mcconnell-nixes-900-billion-bipartisan-covid-19-bill-details/

Like a real leader, Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is refusing to let the children take charge. “Cocaine Mitch” sits at the head of the adult table, while everyone else is fighting for seats in the kids’ chairs.

Here’s the deal, via CNBC:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected a proposed bipartisan coronavirus stimulus package Tuesday amid months of congressional inaction on curbing the economic damage from the outbreak. Trending: Bill O’Reilly Brilliantly Explains Why 2020 Election Doesn’t Make Much Sense (Video) The Kentucky Republican, who has supported about $500 billion in new aid spending, said he wants to pass what he called a “targeted relief bill” this year. McConnell said he spoke to White House officials about what President Donald Trump would sign into law. He plans to offer potential solutions to GOP senators and get their feedback.

CONTINUED:

“We just don’t have time to waste time,” he told reporters in response to the roughly $908 billion plan put together by bipartisan members of the GOP-controlled Senate and Democratic-held House. McConnell said a must-pass spending bill and pandemic relief provisions will “all likely come in one package.” Congress needs to approve funding legislation by Dec. 11 to avoid a government shutdown.

