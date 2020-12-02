https://thehill.com/homenews/house/528446-mo-brooks-planning-to-challenge-electoral-college-votes

Republican Rep. Mo BrooksMorris (Mo) Jackson BrooksHillicon Valley: House votes to condemn QAnon | Americans worried about foreign election interference | DHS confirms request to tap protester phones House approves measure condemning QAnon, but 17 Republicans vote against it Overnight Defense: Trump hosts Israel, UAE, Bahrain for historic signing l Air Force reveals it secretly built and flew new fighter jet l Coronavirus creates delay in Pentagon research for alternative to ‘forever chemicals’ MORE (Ala.) on Wednesday told reporters that he plans to challenge the Electoral College votes when Congress meets to certify the election for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump alludes to possible 2024 run in White House remarks Tiger King’s attorney believes they’re close to getting pardon from Trump Cruz urges Supreme Court to take up Pennsylvania election challenge MORE on Jan. 6.

Brooks revealed his plans in phone interviews with Politico and AL.com, repeating President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump alludes to possible 2024 run in White House remarks Trump threatens to veto defense bill over tech liability shield Tiger King’s attorney believes they’re close to getting pardon from Trump MORE’s claims without evidence that the 2020 election had widespread cases of voter fraud.

“In my judgment, if only lawful votes by eligible American citizens were cast, Donald Trump won the Electoral College by a significant margin, and Congress’s certification should reflect that,” Brooks told Politico. “This election was stolen by the socialists engaging in extraordinary voter fraud and election theft measures.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the election, a coalition of election officials and top voting equipment manufacturers determined that the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history.”

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” the officials emphasized in early November.

Brooks reportedly added that he has had “indirect communication” with some senators about potentially joining forces, though he declined to provide further details.

The lawmaker, also a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, told Politico that he has discussed the procedural maneuver with some members of GOP leadership, but they did not give him a “thumbs-up” or a “thumbs-down.”

The congressman told Politico that he may still object to the vote if no others decide to join him, acknowledging it would serve as a symbolic protest rather than a forceful challenge to the election result.

In his conversation with AL.com, Brooks claimed that Biden was “the largest beneficiary of illegally cast votes in the history of the United States.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trump ally has repeatedly come to the president’s defense in claiming Biden had an “unlawful victory,” writing in a Nov. 7 tweet, “There’s no way I’ll vote in the House to ratify the Electoral College votes of states where illegal votes distorted the will of the people in those states who voted legally.”

I urge @realDonaldTrump & Republicans to fight Biden’s unlawful victory claims. There’s no way I’ll vote in the House to ratify the Electoral College votes of states where illegal votes distorted the will of the people in those states who voted legally.https://t.co/EEt4soixaS — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) November 7, 2020

The Hill has reached out to Brooks’s office for comment on his plans.

Several courts have thrown out lawsuits from Trump’s legal team alleging voter fraud and voting irregularities, ruling there is no evidence to substantiate these claims.

The news comes as Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThunePressure builds for coronavirus relief with no clear path to deal McConnell offering new coronavirus relief bill after talks with Mnuchin, Meadows Murkowski: Trump should concede White House race MORE (S.D.), th e No. 2 Senate Republican, told reporters Wednesday that he found it unlikely that someone would object to elector certification.

“I can’t imagine that that would ever happen,” Thune said, adding that while a Republican “could” stand up and object, he doubted “that goes anywhere.”

“This is a process that’s well established,” he continued.

However, Norman Ornstein from Washington, D.C.-based think tank American Enterprise Institute told reporters on a call Wednesday that while he thinks there is a likelihood that at least one House member and one Senator will come forward to challenge a slate of electors, he does not believe it will have any substantial impact on the election result.

“What happens is the House and Senate meet together, and if there’s a challenge, they go back to their respective chambers and resolve the issue,” Ornstein explained. “That can happen pretty quickly. I would think it would not have significant debate, although it could have some debate before you get votes.”

He added that he does not suspect debates will go on longer than a day, adding that “the likelihood of having a sizable number who would vote against a slate of electors making a difference in the outcome I think is extremely unlikely.”

“It’s just a question of how long it gets dragged out,” Ornstein said.

Jordain Carney contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

