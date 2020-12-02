https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/more-1000-tweets-disappear-biden-omb-nominee-neera-tandens-twitter-feed?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Neera Tanden, Joe Biden’s embattled pick to head up the Office of Management and Budget if he becomes president, has been a prolific tweeter.

But over 1,000 posts by the outspoken, long-term friend of Hillary Clinton have disappeared since the beginning of November.

“A review of third party archiving services like the Internet Archive and Archive.vn show Tanden’s account began on Nov. 1 with 88,639 tweets, but had 87,588 as of Monday evening,” The Daily Beast reported this week.

One of the now-deleted tweets included a disparaging nickname for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Apparently a lot of people think #MoscowMitch is a threat. Hats off @JoeNBC,” tweeted Tanden, referencing MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

A slew of tweets apparently from Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, and directed at top lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, were also apparently deleted.

Besides McConnell, Tanden appear to have also taken aim at GOP Sens. Joni Ernst, Iowa, and Susan Collins, Maine.

“Can people on here please focus their ire on McConnell and the GOP senators who are Up This Cycle who enable him: Cory Gardner, Collins, Ernst, Cornyn, Perdue, Tillis And many more,” Tanden wrote in a since-deleted tweet from June 2019 about the seven Republican senators.

In another deleted tweet, from December 2017, Tanden wrote” “The Republican party is gleefully supporting an alleged child molester. And everyone who gives money to the RNC is doing the same,” referring to the GOP’s support of former Senate candidate Roy Moore in the Alabama special election.

Several women accused Moore of molesting and sexually assaulting them when they were teenagers, which Moore denied.

And another since-deleted Tanden tweet, from August 2018, reads: “Trump just called a black woman a dog and about 80% of the GOP don’t think he’s racist,” adding that the “whole party needs to be defeated.”

In a more recently deleted tweet, from March, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to sweep across the country, Tanden wrote, “I’m glad McConnell is fiddling, while the markets burn.”

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) has already said that “maybe” Tanden was Biden’s “worst nominee so far.”

“I think, in light of her combative and insulting comments about many members of the Senate, mainly on our side of the aisle, that it creates, certainly, a problematic path,” he said.

Cornyn also this week said through a spokesman that Tanden “stands zero chance of being confirmed.”

Cornyn spokesman Drew Brandewie said Tanden’s past history of “disparaging comments about the Republican senators whose votes she’ll need” will make her confirmation highly unlikely should the GOP retain control of the chamber.

The Senate makeup now is 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats (including two independents), with two seats up for grabs in Georgia on Jan. 5.

Other Republicans also have ripped Biden’s pick.

“Neera Tanden is a big-government, big-spending radical liberal who’s a terrible choice for OMB Director,” tweeted Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) “It’s just more proof that @JoeBiden and the Democrats will continue to move further and further to the Left.”

Tanden has also drawn fire from the progressive wing of her own party.

She is “a woman who is openly disdainful of Bernie Sanders and his coalition, but who is friendly with extreme bigots online,” said Brianna Joy Gray, former press secretary for Sen.Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign. “Everything toxic about the corporate Democratic Party is embodied in Neera Tanden.”

