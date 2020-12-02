http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MNdEt7p45HI/

MSNBC’s Mike Barnicle said Wednesday on “Morning Joe” that President Donald Trump’s “ultimate legacy to America” is “viral violence” on multiple social media platforms.

Barnicle said, “We played earlier, Joe, as you know, that stunning clip from the official in Georgia about the pending potential violence having to do with people who point to the truth of an election, that Joe Biden won the state of Georgia.”

“That stunning statement, we ought to replay it every hour, because, again, the president of the United States has locked in his legacy, and his legacy is building, fueling, and encouraging this viral violence that you can find on social media throughout, on Facebook, all over the place,” he continued. “That is Donald Trump’s ultimate legacy to America.”

