Nashville police criminally charged three women for hosting a football house party.

Roommates Madilyn Dennington, Bailey Mills and Olivia Noe, all 23 years old, were issued misdemeanor citations for hosting a Halloween football watch party at their home.

According to the affidavit, more than 100 people were at the party.

Police arrived to the Nashville home and told the women that gatherings of more than 25 people were prohibited unless approved by the city.

The women listened to the police and told everyone to leave the party but they still got arrested and charged.

The Tennessean reported:

Nashville police are criminally charging three women including a registered nurse for violating Metro Health orders after hosting a large house party on Halloween. Roommates Madilyn Dennington, Bailey Mills and Olivia Noe, all 23, were issued misdemeanor citations in connection with an Oct. 31 football watch party at their East Nashville home on the 1200 block of Boscobel Street south of Fatherland Street. Police spokesman Don Aaron said the women were served with court summonses on Monday and are slated to appear on the charges Dec. 16. According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded about 6:30 p.m. to a complaint about a loud party at the home, heard music blaring and saw several people in the yard. In all, police said they found more than 100 people inside and outside the home. When officers spoke to Dennington, Mills and Noe outside, they told police they had organized a watch party at their home for a football game, the affidavit states. The officers told the women that at that time, no more than 25 people were permitted to gather in Davidson County unless the gathering was approved by the city. The women then went inside and told everyone to leave, police reported.

